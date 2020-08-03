 
August 3, 2020

Head of RO emergency department urges people to get influenza vaccine to prevent COVID-flu phenomenon
Head of RO emergency department urges people to get influenza vaccine to prevent COVID-flu phenomenon.

Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Situations Department (DSU), has urged people to get the influenza vaccine to prevent the risk of getting both coronavirus and flu. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ “It is very important that people get vaccinated against seasonal flu, especially the vulnerable (...)

CFR Cluj wins third consecutive championship title in Romania CFR Cluj, one of the oldest football clubs in Romania, won its third consecutive championship title in Liga 1 on Monday, August 3. The team in Cluj-Napoca won the “championship final” against CSU Craiova 3-1 and thus took the title. Before the on Monday, CFR Cluj had a two-point lead against (...)

Romanian authorities prepare for increase in critical coronavirus cases After the rise in the number of coronavirus cases seen in the past two weeks, the local authorities also expect to see an increase in the number of critical cases. Alexandru Rafila, Romania’s representative to the World Health Organization (WHO), pointed to a two-three week gap between the (...)

Pablo Larrain's 'EMA' to open Bucharest International Dance Film Festival The sixth edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF), the only cinema event in Romania dedicated to dance films, will take place September 3-6, in Bucharest. According to a press statement released by organisers, the screenings will take place outdoors at the Elvira (...)

Five contractors compete to turn Soviet-era base in RO into NATO Black Sea hub Five construction companies, including Austria's Strabag and the construction firm that developed AFI Palace Cotroceni in Bucharest - Danya Cebus Rom, have submitted preliminary offers in the tender organized by the Romanian Defense Ministry for the expansion of the military base at Campia (...)

Vodafone Romania wins litigation with consumer protection body Romania's consumer protection body (ANPC) lost a lawsuit with telecom operator Vodafone Romania regarding the increase of service fees, Profit.ro reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, due to late filing, ANPC's appeal against a sentence of a lower court dating (...)

Vacancy rate on Bucharest office market could rise to 13-14% by end of year The demand for new office space in Bucharest halved in the first half of this year to under 45,000 square meters (sqm). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The gross demand (including relocations) contracted by 28% compared to the same period last year to just over 124,000 sqm. Meanwhile, the developers (...)

Spark becomes biggest car-sharing operator on RO market Lithuanian company Spark Technologies, which operates an app-based electric car-sharing service, will add 400 Renault ZOE cars to its Romanian fleet. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Thus, Spark becomes the largest car-sharing service in Romania, with over 550 electric vehicles in its fleet. The company (...)

 

