RO President: It is important to study the Roma Holocaust in schools

RO President: It is important to study the Roma Holocaust in schools. The Roma were the victims of a criminal regime, characterized by racism, discrimination, and terror, president Klaus Iohannis said in a message delivered on the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day, on August 2. Among the wrong-doers were also Romanians, the president said, stressing the need (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]