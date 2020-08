FF Group Romania 2019 Turnover Grows 17% To RON281M, Net Profit Doubles To RON23.7M

FF Group Romania 2019 Turnover Grows 17% To RON281M, Net Profit Doubles To RON23.7M. Fashion group FF Group Romania, which operates stores under brands such as Nike and Collective, reported a turnover of RON281 million in 2019, up 17% on the year, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]