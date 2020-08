Vodafone Romania 2019 Net Profit Drop 9% YoY To RON161M; Turnover Grows 4% YoY To RON3.97

Vodafone Romania 2019 Net Profit Drop 9% YoY To RON161M; Turnover Grows 4% YoY To RON3.97. Vodafone Romania on Monday said its net profit fell 9% to RON160.8 million in 2019, but its turnover grew 4% year-over-year to RON3.976 billion (EUR838 million) in 2019, according to Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]