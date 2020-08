Construction Materials Wholesaler Arabesque Posts 13% Higher Turnover YoY To Nearly RON2B In 2019

Construction Materials Wholesaler Arabesque Posts 13% Higher Turnover YoY To Nearly RON2B In 2019. Romanian construction materials wholesaler Arabesque based in Galati and held by Cezar Rapotan on Monday said its turnover grew 13% on the year to over RON1.9 billion in 2019, per Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]