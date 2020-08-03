Number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania drops under 1,000 for the first time after 12 days



Romania recorded 823 coronavirus cases out of the 8,045 tests carried out in the last 24 hours. This brings the total to 54,009 coronavirus cases on Monday, August 3, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. It's for the first time in almost two weeks that the daily (...)