Bucharest: Donation-funded hospital for Covid-19 patients opens intensive care unit

Bucharest: Donation-funded hospital for Covid-19 patients opens intensive care unit. The intensive care unit of the Elias 1 Modular Hospital is open starting August 3, local NGO Dăruieşte viaţă (Give Life) announced. The modular hospital was built by Dăruieşte viaţă NGO in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest. It was funded from the donations made by more than 250,000 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]