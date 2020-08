Baneasa Shopping City Unveils Opening Of Hugo Boss Store In October 2020

Baneasa Shopping City Unveils Opening Of Hugo Boss Store In October 2020. Baneasa Shopping City, located in northern Bucharest and managed by the company Baneasa Developments, has announced the opening of a Hugo Boss store in October 2020, as part of a strategy aimed at developing the portfolio of tenants which operate on the premium segment of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]