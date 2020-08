Colliers International: Total Office Space Demand In Bucharest Drops 28% In 1H/2020

Colliers International: Total Office Space Demand In Bucharest Drops 28% In 1H/2020. The total office space demand in capital Bucharest decreased by nearly 28% in the first half of 2020, to little over 124,000 square meters, while the new demand has halved, below 45,000 sqm, per data from Colliers International. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]