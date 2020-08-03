PM Orban: We will most probably grant additional resources to Transport, Development, Health and Education ministries



PM Orban: We will most probably grant additional resources to Transport, Development, Health and Education ministries.

PNL (National Liberal Party) head Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that, most probably, the budgetary rectification that will take place later this month will bring additional money to the ministries of Transport, Development, Health and Education. "The Ministry of Finance has already started the dialogue and analysis on the budgetary execution, on the needs that the ministries have in supporting their expenditures. We will definitely increase the amounts for investments, especially for investments in infrastructure, be it transport, health, education or local infrastructure. Most probably, we will give additional amounts where it is most needed, namely to the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health," Orban said at the headquarters of the PNL. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)