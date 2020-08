Spark To Buy 400 Electric Cars from Renault for Romanian Fleet

Spark To Buy 400 Electric Cars from Renault for Romanian Fleet. Lithuania-based Spark Technologies UAB, which entered the Romanian market last year with electric car-sharing services, will be adding new vehicles to its local fleet after a partnership it signed with Renault Romania to acquire 400 ZOE electric (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]