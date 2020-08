Raiffeisen Bank Finances 112 Local Startups with EUR4 M

Raiffeisen Bank has completed the third edition of a program in which it funds local startups regardless of field of activity and has accepted 112 businesses for financing with a maximum budget of EUR50,000 per project.