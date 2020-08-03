 
August 3, 2020

BNR forex reserves, up to 36.249 billion euro, at July-end
The forex reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) went up 3.56 percent on 31 July 2020, to EUR 36.249 billion, from EUR 35,002 million on 30 June 2020, according to a central bank's release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. In July, the following flows were recorded: EUR 4.722 billion worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts (including the amount of from the US dollar bond issues of the Ministry of Public Finance worth the equivalent of EUR 2.785 billion) and other; EUR 3.475 billion worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, payments from the European Commission's accounts and other. The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5.559 billion. On 30 June 2020, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 40,269 million, compared to EUR 40,812 million on 31 May 2020. On 31 July 2020, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 41.808 billion, as compared to 40.269 billion on June 30 2020. Payments due in August 2020 on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to approximately 305 million euros, according to BNR.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
