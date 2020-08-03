Orban: PSD, party with least legitimacy to file censure motion, it's politicizing

Orban: PSD, party with least legitimacy to file censure motion, it's politicizing. The leader of the National Liberal Party (ruling PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "the party with the least legitimacy to submit a censure motion at the moment", claiming that this is a "politicizing", "electoral" gesture and has no solid motivation behind it". "Romania, like many other European countries, like many other countries in the world, is facing an epidemiological crisis, a pandemic. It also faces a related economic crisis. In addition, in Romania we had drought, we had floods. The message I am sending is that it takes a Government vested with all its powers, which has the capacity to counter and find solutions to the serious problems that are caused by the crises that have overlapped. To come and file a censure motion at the moment against a Government that has done its duty seems to me a political gesture that has no solid motivation behind it and the gesture is simply electoral before the local elections to probably show the militants that the PSD is doing something. I believe that the party that has the least legitimacy to submit a censure motion at the moment is the PSD. At the moment I consider this inopportune and against the interest that Romania and every single Romanian have for there to be a responsible Government to deal effectively with solving the crisis," Orban said at the PNL headquarters. He added that, after the motion is tabled, the PNL will discuss with all parliamentary formations, with each parliamentarian individually to explain to them that the dismissal of the Government would "hurt Romania". The PSD's Acting chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, announced last Thursday that the Social Democrats had decided to file a censure motion against the Orban Government this August.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]