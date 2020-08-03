Bucharest City mandates mask in Old Center, marketplaces, fairs, public transport and railway stations

The Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations (CMSU) decided on Monday that mask wearing is mandatory in the pedestrian area of Bucharest Old Center, in marketplaces, fairs, public transport and railway stations, spokesperson for the Bucharest Prefect's Office Mariana Stancu-Tipisca informed. "The decision was made to mandate the protection mask all day long in the area known as the Old Center, in the entire pedestrian area. Also, mask wearing is mandatory for everybody in marketplaces, fairs and exhibitions, throughout the opening of the exhibition. The mask is mandatory in public transport and railway stations, on waiting platforms, bus terminals, taxis," said Mariana Stancu-Tipisca. She also announced that event and show organizers are required to provide the public with protective masks; participants in events and shows are required to wear masks over the entire duration of the respective events, from the access to the area until exiting it. The CMSU spokesperson said that under another Committee decision of today, the National Railway Company CFR will also be part of CMSU.