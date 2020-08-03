 
Romaniapress.com

August 3, 2020

Romanian Academy advocates for National Strategy on Climate Change updating, based on increasing role of research
Aug 3, 2020

Romanian Academy advocates for National Strategy on Climate Change updating, based on increasing role of research.

The Romanian Academy considers it necessary to update the National Strategy on Climate Change, with the extension of the period until 2050, as well as the National Action Plan for its implementation, by taking into account the new international orientations and data on climate evolution in the world and the socioeconomic situation in which Romania is currently found, shows the high forum in a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. The new medium-term sectoral documents (2021-2027) - strategies and action plans must be taken into consideration in developing the new Strategy and the related Action Plan, with the extension of the period to 2050, the main areas of interest being: agriculture and rural development; forestry; drinking water and water resources; biodiversity; energy and natural resources; industry; transport; human environment. Infrastructure and urbanism are also targeted, as well as public health and emergency response services; tourism and recreational activities; education and public awareness; insurance as a tool for adapting to climate change. The Academy considers it necessary for the objectives of the National Strategy for Research and Development and Innovation for the period 2021-2027 to be integrated with the objectives of the National Smart Specialisation Strategy for the same period. These new documents, drawn up in accordance with regional specificity, must be harmonised with the strategies, plans and agendas adopted at European Union and United Nations' level by 2030, as well as with the European Union's Research and Innovation Programme - Horizon Europe (Horizon Europe) 2021-2027, the source says. As a first and important action in the new National Strategy on Climate Change, the Romanian Academy proposes to increase the role of fundamental and applied scientific research, as well as intelligent innovation in achieving the objectives set by documents adopted at international and national level. In order to increase the contribution of scientific research in adapting to climate change, the national institutions mentioned in the Strategy for the period 2016-2020 should also include institutes under the coordination of the Romanian Academy, university centers and, for the field of agriculture, institutes in the scientific coordination of the Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, the academics say. The Romanian Academy expresses its interest and readiness to participate in the drafting of official, national documents (Strategy and Strategy Implementation Plan) on climate change and actions to mitigate them and adapt to their effects for the coming period, in all areas of strategic interest for Romania. The Romanian Academy's view on climate change was developed following the debates that took place during a conference cycle. Academic Cristian Hera, Academic Nicolae Panin, Academic Nicolae Saulescu, Academic Nicolae Anastasiu, Academic Dan Balteanu, Dr. Octavian Badea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy, and Dr. Valentin-Veron Toma, with the contribution of Professor Gheorghe Lazaroiu and Professor Mircea Oprean, were part of the drafting team.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Prince Charles pleads with Romanians to spend holidays in their homeland, discover Romania's incredible riches In a recent video presented on Tuesday at his house in Valea Zalanului - Covasna County, Prince Charles pleads with Romanians to spend their holidays in their homeland and discover its "incredible riches", noting that Romania is "admirable" and "astonishingly (...)

Franklin Templeton completes acquisition of Legg Mason Establishes Franklin Templeton as One of the World’s Largest Independent, Specialized Global Investment Managers Combined Company to Offer Complementary Investment Strategies to More Clients in More Places Franklin Resources Inc. (the “Company”), a global investment management organization with (...)

Enel, included in the London Stock Exchange Sustainable Bond Market Advisory Group Enel has been included in the London Stock Exchange Sustainable Bond Market Advisory Group (SBMAG). Enel is the only Italian company and the only utility worldwide included in this initiative. SBMAG, which comprises key market players actively working in sustainable finance, is aimed at (...)

Bucharest in New Augmented Reality Game! Landlord Go Lets Players Buy and Sell Real World Properties Walking down the street you notice something has changed. You take out your phone hastily, to check the available properties around you. Yes! There they are! New shares and you’re the first one to get them. You don’t think twice, cause you know you must have them! It’s not the... The post (...)

PM Orban welcomes DIICOT decision in August 10 rally case:Prosecutors, judges - bound to find out the truth Chairman of the National Liberal Party, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, welcomes the decision of the management of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to reverse the closing of the "August 10" protest rally case, stating that the prosecutors and (...)

Deputy PM Turcan: DIICOT decision in August 10, 2018 rally case, the right thing to do First deputy chairperson of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan considers that the decision of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to reopen the investigation in the "August 10, 2018" rally case is the right (...)

Blue Air To Introduce Flights to Athens, Larnaca from Bacau Airport Romanian private airline Blue Air said Tuesday it will introduce two new routes, to Athens and Larnaca, from Bacau airport once airport modernization works are completed.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |