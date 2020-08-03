Romanian Academy advocates for National Strategy on Climate Change updating, based on increasing role of research

Romanian Academy advocates for National Strategy on Climate Change updating, based on increasing role of research. The Romanian Academy considers it necessary to update the National Strategy on Climate Change, with the extension of the period until 2050, as well as the National Action Plan for its implementation, by taking into account the new international orientations and data on climate evolution in the world and the socioeconomic situation in which Romania is currently found, shows the high forum in a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. The new medium-term sectoral documents (2021-2027) - strategies and action plans must be taken into consideration in developing the new Strategy and the related Action Plan, with the extension of the period to 2050, the main areas of interest being: agriculture and rural development; forestry; drinking water and water resources; biodiversity; energy and natural resources; industry; transport; human environment. Infrastructure and urbanism are also targeted, as well as public health and emergency response services; tourism and recreational activities; education and public awareness; insurance as a tool for adapting to climate change. The Academy considers it necessary for the objectives of the National Strategy for Research and Development and Innovation for the period 2021-2027 to be integrated with the objectives of the National Smart Specialisation Strategy for the same period. These new documents, drawn up in accordance with regional specificity, must be harmonised with the strategies, plans and agendas adopted at European Union and United Nations' level by 2030, as well as with the European Union's Research and Innovation Programme - Horizon Europe (Horizon Europe) 2021-2027, the source says. As a first and important action in the new National Strategy on Climate Change, the Romanian Academy proposes to increase the role of fundamental and applied scientific research, as well as intelligent innovation in achieving the objectives set by documents adopted at international and national level. In order to increase the contribution of scientific research in adapting to climate change, the national institutions mentioned in the Strategy for the period 2016-2020 should also include institutes under the coordination of the Romanian Academy, university centers and, for the field of agriculture, institutes in the scientific coordination of the Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, the academics say. The Romanian Academy expresses its interest and readiness to participate in the drafting of official, national documents (Strategy and Strategy Implementation Plan) on climate change and actions to mitigate them and adapt to their effects for the coming period, in all areas of strategic interest for Romania. The Romanian Academy's view on climate change was developed following the debates that took place during a conference cycle. Academic Cristian Hera, Academic Nicolae Panin, Academic Nicolae Saulescu, Academic Nicolae Anastasiu, Academic Dan Balteanu, Dr. Octavian Badea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy, and Dr. Valentin-Veron Toma, with the contribution of Professor Gheorghe Lazaroiu and Professor Mircea Oprean, were part of the drafting team.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]