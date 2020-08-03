 
Romaniapress.com

August 3, 2020

Health Minister: Due to non-observance of rules, Romania could be set to repeat Italy and Spain's experience
Aug 3, 2020

Health Minister: Due to non-observance of rules, Romania could be set to repeat Italy and Spain's experience.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said today that we are in a pandemic stage with a strong community spread and that if safety rules are not observed, the intensive care units will get overcrowded and Romania risks to repeat what happened in Italy and Spain in March and April this year. "The development of the pandemic is not decided in medical units. Medical units handle the treatment and save the lives of the already infected patients. Let us not reach a high number of infected patients, and this very much depends on the observance of the rules. I repeat this - wearing a mask in closed spaces, in crowded places, in public transport and at the job, using disinfectant and enforcing physical distancing. (...) If we abide by these requirements, a plateau and then a decrease in case numbers will be noticeable in a week, a week and a half. This may be the start of this first pandemic episode's subsiding. If we don't follow these rules, we'll see case numbers rising from one day to another and an overcrowding of emergency units and infectious disease departments. Even if we adjust the number of beds according to needs, we shouldn't rely on this alone. A large number of cases will overload the intensive care units and we could repeat the experience of Italy and Spain this March and April. I don't want us to end up like that and this only depends on us," Tataru said on Monday at broadcaster Digi 24. The Health Minister cautioned that the responsibility for containing the spread of the virus does not fall exclusively on the Ministry, the government or the medical staff, but that it's for the companies that had the lockdown eased for them to carry out their economic activity and for the main beneficiaries - the population that visits the terraces, shops, or rides the public transport, to abide by the rules. "We are in a pandemic context, we are in a context of strong community transmission," Tataru said. The Health Minister explained that the transmission can also happen in public transport means. "We have proof that community transmission happens in public transport to work, as we see in the counties of Arges, Dambovita, Prahova. We have the tests carried out in economic units and we see those positive cases. The number of symptomless persons is quite high, but they act as spreaders, wether we want it or not. (...) The virus does not pick, does not sleep, the virus does not rest from 11 pm. Airborne transmission can occur at any time in urban agglomeration," Tataru explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Prince Charles pleads with Romanians to spend holidays in their homeland, discover Romania's incredible riches In a recent video presented on Tuesday at his house in Valea Zalanului - Covasna County, Prince Charles pleads with Romanians to spend their holidays in their homeland and discover its "incredible riches", noting that Romania is "admirable" and "astonishingly (...)

Franklin Templeton completes acquisition of Legg Mason Establishes Franklin Templeton as One of the World’s Largest Independent, Specialized Global Investment Managers Combined Company to Offer Complementary Investment Strategies to More Clients in More Places Franklin Resources Inc. (the “Company”), a global investment management organization with (...)

Enel, included in the London Stock Exchange Sustainable Bond Market Advisory Group Enel has been included in the London Stock Exchange Sustainable Bond Market Advisory Group (SBMAG). Enel is the only Italian company and the only utility worldwide included in this initiative. SBMAG, which comprises key market players actively working in sustainable finance, is aimed at (...)

Bucharest in New Augmented Reality Game! Landlord Go Lets Players Buy and Sell Real World Properties Walking down the street you notice something has changed. You take out your phone hastily, to check the available properties around you. Yes! There they are! New shares and you’re the first one to get them. You don’t think twice, cause you know you must have them! It’s not the... The post (...)

PM Orban welcomes DIICOT decision in August 10 rally case:Prosecutors, judges - bound to find out the truth Chairman of the National Liberal Party, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, welcomes the decision of the management of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to reverse the closing of the "August 10" protest rally case, stating that the prosecutors and (...)

Deputy PM Turcan: DIICOT decision in August 10, 2018 rally case, the right thing to do First deputy chairperson of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan considers that the decision of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to reopen the investigation in the "August 10, 2018" rally case is the right (...)

Blue Air To Introduce Flights to Athens, Larnaca from Bacau Airport Romanian private airline Blue Air said Tuesday it will introduce two new routes, to Athens and Larnaca, from Bacau airport once airport modernization works are completed.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |