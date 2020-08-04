Five contractors compete to turn Soviet-era base in RO into NATO Black Sea hub

Five contractors compete to turn Soviet-era base in RO into NATO Black Sea hub. Five construction companies, including Austria's Strabag and the construction firm that developed AFI Palace Cotroceni in Bucharest - Danya Cebus Rom, have submitted preliminary offers in the tender organized by the Romanian Defense Ministry for the expansion of the military base at Campia (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]