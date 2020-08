Vodafone Romania wins litigation with consumer protection body

Vodafone Romania wins litigation with consumer protection body. Romania's consumer protection body (ANPC) lost a lawsuit with telecom operator Vodafone Romania regarding the increase of service fees, Profit.ro reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, due to late filing, ANPC's appeal against a sentence of a lower court dating (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]