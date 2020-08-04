Vacancy rate on Bucharest office market could rise to 13-14% by end of year

Vacancy rate on Bucharest office market could rise to 13-14% by end of year. The demand for new office space in Bucharest halved in the first half of this year to under 45,000 square meters (sqm). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The gross demand (including relocations) contracted by 28% compared to the same period last year to just over 124,000 sqm. Meanwhile, the developers (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]