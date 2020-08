Spark becomes biggest car-sharing operator on RO market

Spark becomes biggest car-sharing operator on RO market. Lithuanian company Spark Technologies, which operates an app-based electric car-sharing service, will add 400 Renault ZOE cars to its Romanian fleet. Thus, Spark becomes the largest car-sharing service in Romania, with over 550 electric vehicles in its fleet.