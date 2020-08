RO farming group Holde Agri wants EUR 40 mln financing for expansion

RO farming group Holde Agri wants EUR 40 mln financing for expansion. Romanian farming holding Holde Agri Invest is preparing loans and leasing contracts totaling over EUR 38 mln to finance its working capital, the purchase of agricultural equipment and land, and the expansion of its storage capacity, Profit.ro reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Nine companies will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]