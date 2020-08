Romania’s third-biggest bank halves profit due to higher risk costs

Romania's third-biggest bank halves profit due to higher risk costs. The net profit of French group Societe Generale's Romanian subsidiary, BRD-SocGen, decreased by 47% year-on-year to RON 415 million (EUR 85.7 mln) in the first half of the year. The profit of the bank alone halved to RON 405 mln (EUR 83.7 mln) driven by the lower revenues