Wearing masks in crowded places becomes mandatory in Bucharest

Wearing masks in crowded places becomes mandatory in Bucharest. Wearing face masks will become mandatory in Bucharest as of August 4 not only in the Old Town area, but also in other crowded places such as railway stations, bus stations, and markets. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The organizers of open-air events should provide face masks to the audience, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]