CFR Cluj wins third consecutive championship title in Romania

CFR Cluj wins third consecutive championship title in Romania. CFR Cluj, one of the oldest football clubs in Romania, won its third consecutive championship title in Liga 1 on Monday, August 3. The team in Cluj-Napoca won the “championship final” against CSU Craiova 3-1 and thus took the title. Before the on Monday, CFR Cluj had a two-point lead against (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]