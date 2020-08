Bramac Romania 2019 Turnover Up 19% YoY To RON116M

Bramac Romania 2019 Turnover Up 19% YoY To RON116M. Roofing systems producer Bramac Romania, part of Austria’s Bramac Group, had a turnover of RON116 million in 2019, up 19% on the year, a profit of RON7.6 million, up 18% on the year, and 150 employees, per Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]