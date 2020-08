Atelierele CFR Grivita Gets Shareholder Approval To Sell Land For At Least EUR1M

Atelierele CFR Grivita Gets Shareholder Approval To Sell Land For At Least EUR1M. Shareholders of rolling stock maker Atelierele CFR Grivita (ATRD.RO) on August 1 approved a decision to sell a 2,015 sqm plot of land, part of a total area of 11,081 sqm, at a minimum sale price per sqm of EUR500, per a stock market