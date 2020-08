RO president promulgates legislation introducing electronic ID cards

RO president promulgates legislation introducing electronic ID cards. Romania will change the current ID cards it issues to electronic ID cards, according to legislation recently promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ According to the new legislation, the ID cards will be issued at birth, at the request of the parents, and can be valid (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]