Sameday Leases 1,200 Sqm in Former Auto Showroom Near Bucharest. Delivery company Sameday, owned by online retailer eMag, has leased a space of approximately 1,200 square meters in Tunari, near Bucharest,on the location of the former Badsi Impex auto showroom, a transaction assisted by the industrial department of Cushman & Wakefield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]