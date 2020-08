Danya Cebus Rom 2019 Turnover Soars 48% YoY To RON202M

Danya Cebus Rom 2019 Turnover Soars 48% YoY To RON202M. Danya Cebus Rom, the company that built the AFI Cotroceni shopping center in capital Bucharest, as well as several other office space projects, registered a 48% higher turnover in 2019, up to RON202 million, per Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]