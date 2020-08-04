Most cases of COVID-19 are in Bucharest - 6,366, Suceava - 4,599 and Arges - 3,607

Most cases of COVID-19 are in Bucharest - 6,366, Suceava - 4,599 and Arges - 3,607. The City of Bucharest (6,366) and the counties of Suceava (4,599) and Arges (3,607) are the areas with the most cases of COVID-19 registered to date, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday. More than 3,000 cases are also registered in Brasov County - 3,322, and more than 2,000 cases - in Dambovita - 2,043, in Galati county - 2,289 and Prahova county - 2,195. As many as 14 counties have more than 1,000 reported cases to date - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Timis, Vrancea. The GCS report also includes 52 people who are not allocated to any county. Roughly 1,232 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, compared to the last report, following national tests. According to the GCS, 55,241 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania by Sunday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]