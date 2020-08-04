Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases of coronavirus: Bucharest - 158; Arges - 95; Brasov - 95

Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases of coronavirus: Bucharest - 158; Arges - 95; Brasov - 95. Bucharest (158), Arges County (95) and Brasov County (95) are topping the ranking of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. A breakdown by counties of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours: * Alba - 8 * Arad - 23 * Arges - 95 * Bacau - 63 * Bihor - 11 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 15 * Botosani - 5 * Braşov - 95 * Braila - 33 * Buzau - 15 * Caraş-Severin - 25 * Calarasi - 9 * Cluj - 27 * Constanta - 34 * Covasna - 18 * Dambovita - 51 * Dolj - 20 * Galati - 40 * Giurgiu - 9 * Gorj - 39 * Harghita - 15 * Hunedoara - 22 * Ialomita - 20 * Iasi - 22 * Ilfov - 28 * Maramures - 11 * Mehedinti - 24 * Mures - 10 * Neamt - 34 * Olt - 13 * Prahova - 61 * Satu Mare - 2 * Salaj - 6 * Sibiu - 11 * Suceava - 15 * Teleorman - 11 * Timis - 43 * Tulcea - 1 * Vaslui - 27 * Valcea - 21 * Vrancea - 42 * Bucharest City- 158 According to the GCS, 1,232 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported since the previous report following tests performed nationwide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]