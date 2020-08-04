Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases of coronavirus: Bucharest - 158; Arges - 95; Brasov - 95
Aug 4, 2020
Most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases of coronavirus: Bucharest - 158; Arges - 95; Brasov - 95.
Bucharest (158), Arges County (95) and Brasov County (95) are topping the ranking of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.
A breakdown by counties of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours:
* Alba - 8
* Arad - 23
* Arges - 95
* Bacau - 63
* Bihor - 11
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 15
* Botosani - 5
* Braşov - 95
* Braila - 33
* Buzau - 15
* Caraş-Severin - 25
* Calarasi - 9
* Cluj - 27
* Constanta - 34
* Covasna - 18
* Dambovita - 51
* Dolj - 20
* Galati - 40
* Giurgiu - 9
* Gorj - 39
* Harghita - 15
* Hunedoara - 22
* Ialomita - 20
* Iasi - 22
* Ilfov - 28
* Maramures - 11
* Mehedinti - 24
* Mures - 10
* Neamt - 34
* Olt - 13
* Prahova - 61
* Satu Mare - 2
* Salaj - 6
* Sibiu - 11
* Suceava - 15
* Teleorman - 11
* Timis - 43
* Tulcea - 1
* Vaslui - 27
* Valcea - 21
* Vrancea - 42
* Bucharest City- 158
According to the GCS, 1,232 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported since the previous report following tests performed nationwide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Cristina Zaharia)
[Read the article in Agerpres]