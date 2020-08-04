GCS: 712 persons retest positive to COVID-19

GCS: 712 persons retest positive to COVID-19. As many as 712 people were retested and reconfirmed positively with COVID-19, announced on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). "Distinct from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 712 people were reconfirmed positively", the source quoted. As many as 1,232 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, compared to the last report, following national tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]