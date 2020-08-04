GCS: 7,771 persons admitted to hospitals due to COVID-19, 436 in ICU

GCS: 7,771 persons admitted to hospitals due to COVID-19, 436 in ICU. As many as 7,771 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. There are 436 patients at ICU, the source added. On the territory of Romania, 5,322 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 4,561 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 18,863 people are in quarantine at home, and 177 in institutionalized quarantine.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]