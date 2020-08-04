Romania logs more than 1,200 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 55,000

Romania added 1,232 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 55,241 on Tuesday, August 4, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. Except for Monday, August 3, when it added 823 cases, Romania has been reporting more than 1,000 daily cases since