Israeli Ambassador: We are willing to share all our experience and technologies with Romania



Israeli Ambassador: We are willing to share all our experience and technologies with Romania.

The Ambassador of the State of Israel, David Saranga, declared on Tuesday that his country is willing to share "all the experience and technologies" with Romania, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The diplomat made the statement during the "Romania-Israel G2G Healthcare" forum, broadcast online, which had as its topic on the second wave of infection with the new coronavirus. "The fact that this is the first meeting at government level, the fact that it is on the topic of Health means that we have a lot of work to do in this field (...) We are willing to share all our experience and technologies with Romania, Romania being one of the our strongest partners, I can say a close friend and an ally, whether we are talking politically or economically, any area can be relevant. We are here to share our knowledge," the diplomat pointed out. He stressed that the main topics addressed at Tuesday's meeting will be telemedicine and the management of digital medical records. In his turn, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said that telemedicine "is one of the strategic sectors in the field of e-Health". "Today we have the opportunity to share good practice with professionals around the world," said the secretary of state, adding that digital medical records are "a determining factor in the progress of medicine around the world." "In the coming weeks we will have important news regarding digital medicine," he said, noting that the government's priority is to "digitize the entire public administration system." Itamar Grotto, Associate Director General at Israel Ministry of Health, a member of the executive board of the World Health Organization, spoke at the meeting about the prospects of fighting the new coronavirus through new technologies. He said there are currently about 700 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Israel, half of them in serious condition. Also, between 6 and 10 deaths are reported daily due to infection with the new coronavirus. Itamar Grotto spoke of the prospect of improving epidemiological investigations "both online and through epidemiologists." "We know that if we have 2,000 cases a day, it may not be effective, but we believe that if we are prepared, when we have 200-500 cases a day, the efforts made during the epidemiological inquiry will take effect," he went on to say. At the same time, Itamar Grotto stressed the importance of complying with the rules promoted worldwide - wearing a protective mask and physical distance. "We are investing in IT to develop Artificial Intelligence, which will perhaps even allow us to replace epidemiologists, to compensate for some of the activities in hospitals. Then we are seeking to find algorithms that identify high-risk individuals so that we can thus go and test them," explained the representative of the Israeli Ministry of Health. He also added that the Ministry of Health is collaborating with the Ministry of Defense to develop and validate a new method for detecting the new coronavirus. We believe that in three to five months we will be able to present one or more technologies to identify the infection with the new coronavirus, not with PCR, but with technologies based on the physical part rather than the biological component, said Itamar Grotto. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)