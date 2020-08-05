President Iohannis offers condolences over Beirut deadly blasts

President Iohannis offers condolences over Beirut deadly blasts. President Klaus Iohannis offered condolences to the families of the victims of the massive blasts that rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, in the evening of August 4. "My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible explosions in Beirut. We stand by Lebanon and the Lebanese people in these difficult times," the head of state wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. The powerful explosions that occurred in the port of Beirut on Tuesday killed at least 70 and wounded over 3,700, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]