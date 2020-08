Swiss company buys stake in Romanian bottle maker

Swiss company buys stake in Romanian bottle maker. Romanian winemaker Purcari announced the sale of its 31.4% stake in the bottle maker Glass Container Company to the Swiss Vetropack Group. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The parties decided not to disclose the transaction value. The Vetropack Group is one of the leading manufacturers of glass (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]