Kaufland will hire 1,000 more in Romania to support expansion. German retailer Kaufland, the leader of the Romanian food retail market by turnover, announced that it would hire 1,000 more by the end of this fiscal year - February 2021. The company will open new stores and expand existing teams. The company currently has over 15,000