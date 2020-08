Finance minister Citu says Romania needs negative interest rates

Finance minister Citu says Romania needs negative interest rates. Romanian finance minister Florin Citu says that Romania needs negative interest rates to overcome this unprecedented crisis. "Romania needs, as we see all over the world, zero real interest rates or even better, negative ones," minister Citu said in a Facebook post. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]