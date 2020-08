Sale of new cars in Romania down 44% in July

More than 14,240 new vehicles were registered in Romania in July this year, down 44% compared to July 2019, according to a preliminary analysis of registrations published by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).