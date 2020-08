Rompetrol Downstream 2019 Turnover Up 8% To RON11B, Net Profit Up 24% To RON93.9M

Rompetrol Downstream 2019 Turnover Up 8% To RON11B, Net Profit Up 24% To RON93.9M. Rompetrol Downstream, the retail company of KMG International, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON11.8 billion, up 8% from RON10.9 billion in 2018, per Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]