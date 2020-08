Dacia Registrations Grow 15% In France In July, Drop 34% In Romania In Jan-July 2020

Dacia Registrations Grow 15% In France In July, Drop 34% In Romania In Jan-July 2020. Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, reported a 15% increase in new registrations in France to almost 11,510 units in July 2020, continuing the upward trend in June, data from the association of French carmakers CCFA showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]