Coronavirus pandemic: Romania to receive more than 25,000 Remdesivir doses from EC

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania to receive more than 25,000 Remdesivir doses from EC. Romania will receive from the European Commission 25,157 doses of Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir, to treat coronavirus patients, the Health Ministry said. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Remdesivir is a treatment against COVID-19 for adults and adolescents from age 12 with pneumonia, who require (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]