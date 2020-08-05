Prince Charles urges Romanians to holiday in the country, rediscover its "incredible riches"

Prince Charles urges Romanians to holiday in the country, rediscover its "incredible riches". Prince Charles of Wales has urged Romanians to spend their holidays in the country and rediscover the country's "incredible riches." The message is delivered in a five-minute film meant to support the local tourist industry - "A Special Message from HRH the Prince of Wales in Support of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]