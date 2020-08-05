 
Romaniapress.com

August 5, 2020

Prince Charles urges Romanians to holiday in the country, rediscover its "incredible riches"
Aug 5, 2020

Prince Charles urges Romanians to holiday in the country, rediscover its "incredible riches".

Prince Charles of Wales has urged Romanians to spend their holidays in the country and rediscover the country's "incredible riches." The message is delivered in a five-minute film meant to support the local tourist industry - "A Special Message from HRH the Prince of Wales in Support of the (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Most Romanians ready to accept state of emergency again Just under 60% of Romanians would agree to go through the same restrictions in the pandemic if a similar situation occurred again or the second wave of coronavirus came, according to a study by Novel Research for Provident Financial Romania. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Over 46% of respondents (...)

Former mayor of biggest city in NE Romania sentenced to five years in jail for bribery Gheorghe Nichita, the former mayor of Iasi - the biggest city in northeastern Romania, was given a final five-year jail sentence by the Bucharest Court of Appeal on August 5, Mediafax reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ He thus received an extra year compared to the sentence ruled by the inferior (...)

Investors in renewable energy warn about side effects of land sale ban in Romania The draft law that restricts the sale and use of agricultural land, passed by the Romanian Parliament, will hinder the planned investments in renewable energy projects, the two associations of renewable energy producers, PATRES and RWEA, warned in a letter to president Klaus Iohannis, (...)

Romanian tour operators ask for state support Several Romanian tour operators and associations of tour operators asked once again public support from the Government, claiming that their activity has not generated revenues since March but requires an increased work volume. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In exchange, the tour operators are ready to (...)

RO Govt. not to open indoor restaurants before infection rate drops Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban will not discuss reopening indoor restaurants before the coronavirus infection rate decreases, head of the HORA association in HoReCa industry, Daniel Mischie, said after meeting Government officials including the head of the Executive. (...)

Revenues per hotel room in Romania shrink three-fold in H1 Romanian hotels lost EUR 25.9 per available room per day in April, according to a survey compiled by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield in partnership with the Federation of Hotel Industry in Romania (FIHR), on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry. (...)

Dutch group Damen to lay off 870 at its shipyards in Romania Dutch group Damen announced that it would cut employment by 1,050 in its 36 shipyards worldwide, out of which 870 will be laid off from its two Romanian shipyards in Mangalia and Galați, Economica.net reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The Damen Galati shipyard will fire 547 employees by the end (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |