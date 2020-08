Hotels in Romania Record All-Time Lows as COVID-19 Restrictions Curtail Travel Demand

Hotels in Romania Record All-Time Lows as COVID-19 Restrictions Curtail Travel Demand. Hotels in Romania are recording all-time low results as the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions have curtailed demand from foreign travelers and job cuts in the industry may reach 38%, a survey showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]