Banks In Romania Grant New Loans Worth Over RON23.1B In March-June 2020

Banks in Romania granted new loans to households and companies worth over RON23.1 billion in March-June 2020, the first four months since the coronavirus outbreak, with the volume of new loans granted accounting for 8.5% of the non-government lending balance in June 2020, per a press