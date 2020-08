Romaero Undergoes Restructuring To Cut Its State Budget Debts By RON256M

Romaero Undergoes Restructuring To Cut Its State Budget Debts By RON256M. Romanian aircraft parts maker Romaero (RORX.RO), a strategic company for Romania’s aerospace and defense industry, is undergoing a restructuring process aimed at reducing its state budget debts by RON256 million and transferring some essential assets to institutions in the defense (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]