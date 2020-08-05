“Create a new beginning with ENGIE” – a new communication platform of ENGIE Romania, signed by Cheil | Centrade

“Create a new beginning with ENGIE” – a new communication platform of ENGIE Romania, signed by Cheil | Centrade. ENGIE Romania launches a new brand communication platform, “Create a new beginning with ENGIE”, which brings to light the stories of those who use their energy to create, day by day, memorable experiences to share with their loved ones, even when the world around them is changing. The campaign (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]