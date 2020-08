Romania’s daily coronavirus cases rise above 1,300 again

Romania added 1,309 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 56,550 on Wednesday, August 5, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. Romania last reported more than 1,300 daily coronavirus cases on July 30, when it saw 1,356